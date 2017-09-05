Biggar Rotarians supprt Children’s Hospice Scotland

On Tuesday, August 22, the Rotary Club of Biggar had a visit from Samantha Riley representing Children’s Hospice Scotland (CHAS), the only hospice that covers the whole of the country.

There are over 15,400 children and young people in Scotland who have been diagnosed with a life shortening condition and, of these, nearly 5000 are under the age of five years.

CHAS has a full-time staff of 286 plus 900 volunteers, many who are family members and who are encouraged to spend as much time as possible with their children.

Included in the photograph are past-president Blair Hill, who handed over a cheque for £250; Samantha Riley from CHAS; Rotary Club president Barbara Duffner and John Costigan, club treasurer.