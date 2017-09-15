Betty’s fundraisers top £35K

Widow Betty Kerr wanted to thank the Beatson cancer centre in Glasgow for the care shown to her husband Jim in his last days.

And her annual fundraising days at her Carluke home have taken off to such an extent, as has demand for her year-round knitting, that this year she handed over a cheque for £5,000, bringing her total to to date to more than £35,000.

Betty turns 82 in November and is thinking about whether she should continue.

“But it gives me something to do,” she said.

Betty began raising funds after the death of her husband in 2005.

Initially, she supported another charity, but then she concentrated her efforts on helping the Beatson, where he was nursed in his last days.

Betty’s donations go towards research for new cancer drugs.

She was always known for her baking and knitting, and all year round she produces tiny baby garments for sale for the cause.

Then once a year she opens her home for a massive coffee morning, packing visitors into every corner of her house and sometimes into her garden too, with the help of daughter Elizabeth Bain and a huge team of supporters.

Visitors enjoy home baking and give more through a tombola.

“I need to thank my helpers. It could not happen without them,” said Betty after she and Elizabeth travelled to the Beatson to hand over this year’s cheque to Jeff Evans, who treated her husband.

“They are all very dedicated.”