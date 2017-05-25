Awards for NHS Lanarkshire’s inspiring staff and volunteers

Healthcare staff from across Lanarkshire have been recognised for their inspirational work at their trust’s second annual award ceremony.

The ceremony, held last Wednesday, saw awards given out in nine categories.

NHS Lanarkshire chief executive Calum Campbell, said: “It’s fantastic that we are now in our second year of the awards, to celebrate and recognise the achievements and excellent work of our staff and volunteers.

“A total of 386 nominations were received - these came in from patients, relatives, friends, colleagues and managers.

“It was so uplifting and inspiring to read the amazing stories, examples, appreciation and respect that came through in the nominations received.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the work of all of our staff and volunteers for their outstanding work.

Named outstanding individual in a non-clinical role was Fiona Russell, a secretary in the psychological therapies team at Carluke Health Centre.

The two runners up for this award were Billy Robertson of Salus Occupational Health, in Hamilton, and Lorraine Scott, human resources, Law House.

And the winner of the outstanding care award was Annette Beat, who works in speech and language therapy also at Carluke Health Centre.

Runners up for that were Ward 16 at Hairmyres Hospital and Dr Gerard Picozzi, ENT, Monklands Hospital.

Outstanding individual in a clinical role was Eileen Mulholland, a health visitor based at the Houldsworth Centre in Wishaw. The two runners up were Dr Maximillian Peluso (Monklands Hospital) and Richard MacPhee (physiotherapy, Wishaw General Hospital).

The outstanding team was the learning disability physiotherapy team at Kirklands Hospital, with runners up the medical day unit at Wishaw General, and Anna McKinnon and Leah Greenwood, ISS domestic and hostess, Hairmyres.

The outstanding volunteer award went to James Brennan, who volunteers with the forensic mental health team, and runners up were Jonathon Simmons, Ward 10, Wishaw General, and Sam Clarke, emergency department, Monklands Hospital.

Winner of the innovation in practice award was the health records department for Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw hospitals, with runners up Brenda Moran and Glen Youngman of the diabetes team at Hunter Health Centre, and the community health visiting team at Condorrat and Muirhead.

The service improvement award went to Gillian Smith, who works for the bowel screening service at Wishaw General. Runners up were Lynsey Drysdale, occupational therapy, Airdrie, and Elaine Rogerson, health centre, HMP Shotts.

The William Cullen Prize was jointly won by Sue Arnott and Robin Taylor, who were both recognised by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh for excellence in service innovation.

Professor Taylor is a consultant in respiratory medicine at Wishaw General Hospital and Dr Arnott is a GP at the Burnbrae Medical Practice in Shotts.

Iain Wallace, medical director for NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Both of these clinicians are deserving winners of this award and I am delighted to see them recognised for the work that they do to improve patient experience and care.

“Dr Arnott is an excellent role model who always keeps her patients at the centre of everything that she does.

“Her colleagues recognise her for the breadth of her knowledge and her enthusiasm to test new ways of working.

“Professor Taylor is known throughout the organisation for his drive and determination. He selflessly gives his own time to spread the message about caring for patients at the end of their life.

“The dedication he shows to his patients is an inspiration to others.”

The Chair Award was jointly won by Suzanne Shields, an occupational therapist team leader for children and young people based in Douglas Street, Hamilton, and the Wishaw Radiology Volunteer Service.

Neena Mahal, chair of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Through the Chair Award it is a great privilege to recognise and celebrate outstanding contribution made to the work, services and people of Lanarkshire.

“Suzanne demonstrates excellent qualities of care and goes above and beyond to support children and their families in difficult situations. She puts herself in the shoes of the families she works with to provide truly person centred care and is held in high regard by all who know her.

“The 47 ladies of The Wishaw Radiology Volunteer Service have provided their service since the hospital opened, supporting at least 100 patients through the X-ray department every day making sure they get to the right place.

“With over 400 years of combined service to Wishaw General and Law Hospital, this remarkable team of volunteers go the extra mile and we couldn’t do without them – they are just fantastic!

“I would like to pay tribute to all of our staff and volunteers for their hard work, commitment and dedication.”

And there was a commendation for Donald Wilson and the ICT department for their sterling work during this month’s ransomware cyber virus attack,