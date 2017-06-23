All the Queen’s men in Carluke parade

Over 71 local lads had their contribution to society recognised when the Lanarkshire district fellowship of the Boys’ Brigade converged on Kirkton Church, home of the 4th Carluke company, for the presentation to the 2017 Queen’s men of Lanarkshire.

Wishaw and District Battalion played host, and the successful candidates paraded through the streets of Carluke on a glorious sunny evening. Worship was led by the Rev Iain Cunningham, and John Sharp, the brigade’s new director for Scotland, presented the certificates.

Wishaw and Districts award-winning brigade band led the parade.

The Queen’s badge is the highest award in the brigade, and candidates must take part in physical training, an expedition, develop an interest and carry out voluntary work.

In total, the 71 young men contributed an amazing 6,383 hours of volunteering.

Robert Cunningham, parade adjutant and officer in the 4th Carluke company, said: “I remember achieving my Queen’s badge in 2012, and the pride I still have when I wear it. It has opened so many doors to me, and continues to do so.

“It says a lot about the young men of today who still work towards it and recognise its importance. When an employer sees a Queen’s badge on a CV they don’t need to ask if the young man is loyal, honest, trustworthy, hard-working, diligent, a good communicator or a team-player.

Salute, as the colours arrive at Kirkton Church.

“Those, and many other characteristics are all shown by the award, and I congratulate the 71 successful candidates.”