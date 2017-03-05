Aaron’s dire prediction puts his work in exhibition

Recently Lanark Primary P6 class welcomed art student Keir Reid who worked with the pupils to encourage them to draw their own interpretation of the future world.

These drawings on “Our Planet” have now been collated and will be made into a book which will be buried in a time capsule for others to find in the future!

But the schooland his family are delighted that, on top of this, one pupil’s work stood out so much that it was chosen to be displayed as part of an exhibition at Glasgow Lighthouse Centre in February.

Aaron Baskerville (10) drew the Earth and shared his chilling prophecy that ‘The World Will Burn Out’. He is seen here with his drawing, described by the artist as a powerful image.